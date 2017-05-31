Gigaba Denies Asking For Treasury Investigation

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on Wednesday denied signing off on a letter to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane asking for an investigation into Treasury.

On Wednesday, News24 reported the public protector's office confirmed several ministers wrote a letter requesting that she investigated the conduct, alleged collusion and corruption at Treasury and other financial institutions in South Africa. This reportedly included the South African Reserve Bank, Financial Intelligence Centre, Public Investment Corporation and the Financial Services Board.

The letter was apparently signed off by 90 "ANC MPs and concerned South African citizens", including Gigaba.

But Gigaba's spokesperson, Mayihlome Tshwete, said in a tweet responding to HuffPost SA that the minister did not sign off on the letter.

Some of the other names on the list of signatories that appeared on the letter are Des Van Rooyen; Buti Manamela; Lynne Brown; Faith Muthambi; Nomvula Mokonyane; Bathabile Dlamini; Nathi Mthethwa; Nathi Nhleko; David Mahlobo; Lindiwe Zulu; and Mosebenzi Zwane.

On Wednesday, Fin24 also reported that Gigaba said he would would investigate a report by African News Network (ANN7) alleging financial mismanagement of government's Integrated Financial Management System.

But, according to the segments of the letter that HuffPost SA has seen, some of the ministers' names were spelt incorrectly and the signing of their names all seem to be have been done in the same handwriting.

Mahlobo's spokesperson Brian Dube also said he had not "seen the correspondence himself" but would check with the minister.

Mkhwebane's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe confirmed the letter was received and was asked to verify if the letter was signed off by the above mentioned officials. He has not yet responded.

News24 quoted Segalwe on Tuesday saying their office received a complaint against Treasury, South African Reserve Bank, Financial Intelligence Centre, Public Investment Corporation and the Financial Services Board.

The letter says these entities "consistently work against the democratically elected government and its President to the detriment of the majority of South Africa's population".

It says these entities represent the "real state capture" and are out to destroy Zuma because he has made "enemies of this elite".

It demanded an investigation.

Segalwe told News24 that the complaint would be reviewed and a decision made on whether it will be investigated or not.