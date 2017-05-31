Revealed: Guptas' Links To Dodgy Money Laundering Accused

A controversial Indian businessperson who was previously arrested for money laundering has been linked to the Gupta family and Mining Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Business Day reported on .

Leaked emails seen by the paper reportedly show that the man, Parasmal Lodha, who was arrested for money laundering in Mumbai, travelled to Switzerland with Zwane and the Gupta family and associates in December 2015.

Scores of emails detailing the extent of the Gupta family's influence over the state were leaked this week. The family's business, Oakbay Investments did not respond to Business Day's questions this week but the family has previously said the emails were "fake news", the origins of which would be investigated.

Zwane previously confirmed that he travelled to Switzerland in 2015, after previously denying that he had done so to negotiate the purchase of the Optimum coal mine from Glencore.

Business Day also reported that Lodha has strong links to the Gupta family, and has attended family weddings.

The paper reported that the emails also link Lodha to state arms manufacturer, Denel's joint venture with a Gupta firm.

There are reportedly emails from Lodha, on behalf of Peerless Consultancy Services to Tony Gupta with the subject "Denel JV", regarding the closure of the "long pending matter without delay".

Lodha was reportedly arrested as part of a money laundering investigation in India, in two high profile cases, and granted bail on Monday.

Lodha reportedly also travelled with the Gupta family and President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane, from the Oppenheimer's Fireblade terminal at OR Tambo International airport in May 2015. Business Day previously reported that Fireblade had cut ties with the Guptas after a suitcase containing suspicious items, thought to be diamonds, was loaded on to one of its planes.