VIDEO

Watch 50 Covers Of The Beatles 'A Day In The Life' Mashed Into One It's the 50th anniversary of the release of The Beatles landmark album 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band', so we decided to celebrate by taking 50 covers of the album's seminal closing track 'A Day In The Life' and mashing them, as seamlessly as possible, into one. Video edited by Tom Compagnoni.