Cosatu To March Against State Capture

Cosatu is set to launch an anti-state capture campaign, possibly including a march to the Union Buildings, Business Day reported on Thursday. However, there seems to be some disagreement amongst the unions over exactly where the march would end up.

According to Business Day, the details of the campaign have yet to be ironed out, and delegates at Cosatu's central committee meeting in Irene debated the issue on Wednesday.

A proposal to march to Luthuli House was rejected by delegates as many reportedly felt this would amount to a protest against Cosatu itself. The proposal was reportedly made by the Communications Workers Union (CWU) and was backed by the National Union of Mineworkers.

Mike Shingange, deputy president of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union told Business Day that workers were left with no other option but to publicly denounce the government.

"Of course, those that would have preferred that we do not necessarily embarrass our government have exhausted this issue in meetings ..." he reportedly said.

CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala told the paper that the march to Luthuli House was proposed out of frustration.

"The important part is that we might go to the Union Buildings — it is a place of work, that's our view. But where the centre is holding and where decisions are taken ... should be Luthuli House. We are trying to restore the image of the ANC and bring back the power of the ANC to Luthuli House," he reportedly said.