The New Gupta Emails Are A LOT. Here's What They Say, In 5 Quick Facts.

New information decoded from thousands of emails between the Guptas and their associates reveal how South Africa's parastatals and politicians have been captured.
A series of stories by amaBhungange and Scorpio, the Daily Maverick's new investigative unit, give explosive details into deals between the Guptas and Chinese-owned companies vying for South African contracts, how politicians and State officials assist the Guptas in these deals and the benefits they receive in return.
We spoke to amaBhungane's Craig McKune, who outlined what was in the Gupta's emails and what they mean for State Capture.
Here are the five things you need to know about the Gupta Leaks:
- The Gupta Leaks is a set of data disclosed from within the heart of the Gupta empire. They consist of between 100,000 and 200,000 emails which reveal how the family does business and their engagements with the State and politicians.
- The emails reveal how the Gupta's allegedly entered into a kickback agreement with a Chinese company for securing a massive Transnet contract for nearly 400 trains. The Guptas reportedly made millions by using their political connections to secure the contract for the Chinese company.
- The emails give a detailed sense of the benefits president Zuma's son, Duduzane, receives from the Guptas and how he is allegedly a key player in facilitating a line of communication between the Guptas, the president and other politicians.
- AmaBhungane and Scorpio found damning communications via email addresses believed to belong to Eskom's former acting chief executive, Matshela Koko and Gupta associates. The emails reportedly show that the Guptas lobbied Koko for a R1,6 billion prepayment which would have funded its purchase of the Optimum Coal mine. It also shows sheds light into how Koko allegedly leaked internal documentation from within Eskom to the Guptas.
- The emails show very deep parts of our State, from ministers to normal department officials, have been captured or are working hand-in-hand to push the Gupta's agenda. The emails reportedly show details of this State Capture tracing all the way up the chain to president Zuma.