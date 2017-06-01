This Guy Tried To Order A Sama Award At McDonald's -- The Response Was Hilarious

OK, South Africa y'all need to stop!

The #BabesChallenge and #MampintshaChallenge has gone to the next level.

Mzanzi Humour posted a video of a man who drove into a McDonald's drive-through and tried to order a South African Music Award (Sama). When they said they didn't have it, he tried to order a Metro FM award instead. The poor waitress on the other end of the speaker box appears to be very confused but tells him he should probably try going to KFC. She figured maybe they had the Samas and Metros he was looking for.

The man seemed confused by the fact that they don't have these awards because we've all heard these awards are being sold. "Ayathengwa" is what Babes said. She just failed to say where they were on sale.

Meanwhile, Babes Wodumo seems to be trying to move on and make light of what happened. She posted a video of herself dancing at the Samas with the hashtag #Banomona, a reference to Mampintsha's viral #Ninomona video.

#Banomona 😂 #Umngan'Wami musicvideoloading @west_ink_records 🔊 @originalshandis_za A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) on May 31, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

We would stay stop trolling the world, but she also said the best solution was to just continue with your pursuit of buying awards

Qhubekani!