Are You Ready To See Your New Winter Wardrobe?

Think that winter dressing means transforming into a cashmere-coated version of the Oros man? Think again. Sartorially speaking, winter is possibly the most glamorous season of them all.

It's the season of luxurious fabrics: velvets, (faux) furs, suede, satin, silks and cashmeres. It's the season of draping and layering and covering and cocooning. Its elegant old-world touches like gloves and hats, and the ease of covering up whatever you're wearing with a statement coat.

In fact, the ease of it all is right up there with our favourite things about winter, tied only with hearty soups and anywhere with a fireplace. The luxe layers and coat conditioning that cold weather requires adds a sense of mystery that is unavailable to us in summer months. What are you wearing underneath that coat? Yesterday's outfit? Your pyjamas? Who knows? We're going with the comfortable glamour of the season, the easy, everyday opulence that makes winter the time to really shine.

The Kimye effect

Looking to kick your winter style into 2017 in less than a minute? Embrace the art of tonal dressing, as pioneered by Mr and Mrs West (and Monica Rose, of course.) Pick a colour, any colour, and wear top to toe, but for true Kardashian cred, keep it in the utilitarian territory.

The dress we've been telling you about

Remember when we told that this dress is THE dress to own? We weren't kidding. This whisper of sheer genius slides effortlessly into winter when layered over tough-luxe leathers and a boxy jacket. Is it chilling in your cart yet?

The style hack

Bored of the same old sweater, scarf and sneaks combo that got you through last winter? Keep this trick in mind to put the fire back into your wardrobe: it's all about contrast. A cosy knit layered over a sheer slip, a velvet bodysuit with leather trousers. Basically, if they feel and look opposite, then they are friends.

The skirt with the most

Winter is a lot of things; moody, misty, drenched in cold. How to combat these elements? With a flash of pleated, metallic magic. Style with comfy knits and slick biker jackets for the kind of feminine flair and Gucci-level drama that every cold day requires.