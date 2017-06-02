Vintage Zionist: Rebel Clothing With A Cause

Vintage Zionist is a Johannesburg-based brand that embraces revolution, recycling, relevance, rebellion and reinvention. Bonded by a love of vintage clothing, designers Mandy Newman and Oscar Ncube spend hours sourcing previously loved leather items hailing back to the 80s, which they then deconstruct and redesign into their signature rock 'n roll aesthetic that has the Fashion Week crowd on their feet. At its heart, this brand is committed to environmentally friendly and responsible fashion.

Jailhouse Rock

Being a fashion rebel comes easy this season thanks to Vintage Zionist and their killer dress. Elongated sleeves and cut-out detailing leaves plenty of room for centre stage dancing and diving alike.

Rebel Rebel

Kanye West may have coined the term "all black everything" but Vintage Zionist has surely perfected the look with their rock 'n roll staples and its cool to care attitude. Style with boots that mean business to complete the look.

Rock Steady

Ignite your winter wardrobe with some rocker chic attitude. Look no further than Vintage Zionist's leather dungarees for an instant injection of rebellion.

Wild Thing

Whether you're with the band or in it doesn't matter this season, just as long as you're down to rock. Rocker essentials are your key to cool, and Vintage Zionist has the look on lockdown.

Rock Star

One thing is for sure, for AW17 the lady is a punk. Play around with flattering shapes, but break the rules by opting for luxurious leather options for your style staples.

Lead Singer

Rock 'n roll and leather jackets go hand in hand. A leather jacket will never go out of style, but make sure that yours comes from Vintage Zionist for long-lasting luxury with a conscience.

Shop Vintage Zionist here