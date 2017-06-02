Zuma's Cabinet Reshuffle Appeal Is Being Heard At The High Court

The High Court in Johannesburg will on Friday morning hear an appeal by President Jacob Zuma against a ruling that he must hand over records explaining his controversial Cabinet reshuffle.

The infamous late night reshuffle saw Pravin Gordhan axed as finance minister, along with his deputy Mcebisi Jonas, among others.

At the time, an intelligence report was alleged to have sparked the reshuffle and Zuma's earlier request that Gordhan return from an investor roadshow abroad.

The Democratic Alliance filed an urgent application on April 24 to force Zuma to disclose his reasons for reshuffling his Cabinet, and on May 4, Judge Bashier Vally ruled in favour of the application in the High Court in Pretoria.

Zuma's lawyers then bizarrely asked the DA to produce the very same intelligence report that the party wanted Zuma to supply.

DA federal council chair James Selfe confirmed on Friday that the case would go ahead following an initial postponement on Monday, due to a bereavement on Zuma's legal team.

News24