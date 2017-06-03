Bill Maher Jokes He's A 'House N****r' On 'Real Time'

Comedian Bill Maher dropped a racial slur in a joke Friday on “Real Time,” and people erupted on social media.

Bill Maher just said the n word, @BenSasse didn't look horrified, and the audience applauded. pic.twitter.com/kFAs1S3dyM

While discussing the state of Nebraska, his guest, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, told Maher, “We’d love to have you work in the fields with us.”

Apparently confused by the invitation, Maher joked “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n****r!”

Sasse looked uncomfortable, and the audience reacted with a mix of claps and groans. Then Maher, a critic of political correctness, followed up his remark by pointing out the sarcasm.

“No, it’s a joke,” he said.

The “Real Time” audience seemed to quickly forgive the host with a round of applause. Waving off the reaction with his hand, Maher replied, “Thank you.”

People on Twitter, however, weren’t so forgiving.