Donald Trump Renews Call For Courts To Reinstate Travel Ban After London Incident

President Donald Trump on Saturday renewed his call for a travel ban in the wake of an incident in London that left multiple people dead.

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!

A car plowed into a crowd of at least six people on the London Bridge on Saturday. The car was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge during the incident.

Authorities were also investigating stabbings reported in the nearby Borough Market, as well as an unrelated third incident in Vauxhall, which is about 2 miles southwest of the London Bridge.

Police declared the incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market acts of terrorism shortly after midnight local time.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to revive the controversial executive order that intended to temporarily bar citizens of six Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the U.S.

Lawyers at the Department of Justice on Thursday filed two emergency applications with the nation’s highest court, requesting to block two lower court rulings that halted the implementation of the president’s second attempt at the travel ban.

Trump’s executive order, a so-called “watered-down” version of his first attempt, seeks to ban citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the U.S. A previous version of the ban included Iraqis.

The DOJ said in a statement that Trump is not required to admit into the U.S. “people from “countries that sponsor or shelter terrorism” until they are properly vetted by his standards.

After the applications were filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union vowed to continue fighting the White House’s attempts to push the travel ban forward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.