Gwyneth Paltrow Responds To Criticism In A Very Gwyneth Paltrow Way

It appears that Gwyneth Paltrow — actress, mother of a daughter named Apple and impassioned critic of Parisian concierges — will always be 100 percent unadulterated Gwyneth Paltrow.

In 2014 Paltrow received a ton of backlash when she decided to "consciously uncouple" (aka separate) from her now ex-husband Chris Martin after 11 years of marriage.

In a recent interview with Net-a-Porter's The Edit, the actress decided to reflect on the infamous term that sparked many hilarious think pieces — and her reaction is just as eye-roll-inducing as saying that she'd "rather smoke crack than eat cheese from a tin."

She told the site:

People are coming around. I know it's a dorky term, but it's very worthwhile. I'm always the person who gets s— at first, but then later people say, "Hey, maybe that's a good idea." I don't mind.

Speaking of good ideas, the actress also shared the brilliant way she now dodges the paparazzi:

"They passed laws a couple of years ago about [paparazzi] not harassing children, so I take them everywhere with me like a shield — they're good for something!" she joked withe the outlet.

Ha. Ha. Hope that earns them more than one Coke a week.

