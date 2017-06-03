All Sections
    Gwyneth Paltrow Responds To Criticism In A Very Gwyneth Paltrow Way

    The actress’ take on the “consciously uncouple” backlash is … interesting.

    03/06/2017 08:40 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    It appears that Gwyneth Paltrow — actress, mother of a daughter named Apple and impassioned critic of Parisian concierges — will always be 100 percent unadulterated Gwyneth Paltrow.

    In 2014 Paltrow received a ton of backlash when she decided to "consciously uncouple" (aka separate) from her now ex-husband Chris Martin after 11 years of marriage.

    In a recent interview with Net-a-Porter's The Edit, the actress decided to reflect on the infamous term that sparked many hilarious think pieces — and her reaction is just as eye-roll-inducing as saying that she'd "rather smoke crack than eat cheese from a tin."

    She told the site:

    People are coming around. I know it's a dorky term, but it's very worthwhile. I'm always the person who gets s— at first, but then later people say, "Hey, maybe that's a good idea." I don't mind.

    Speaking of good ideas, the actress also shared the brilliant way she now dodges the paparazzi:

    "They passed laws a couple of years ago about [paparazzi] not harassing children, so I take them everywhere with me like a shield — they're good for something!" she joked withe the outlet.

    Ha. Ha. Hope that earns them more than one Coke a week.

    To read the entire article, head over to The Edit.

