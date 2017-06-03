Zille: "I Will Not Be Bullied Into Resigning Or Incriminating Myself"

Moments after DA leader, Mmusi Maimane announced the party had suspended her over her controversial colonial tweets, Helen Zille released a statement saying she refuses to accept the grounds of her suspension.

Zille also refuted Maimane's statement on her suspension saying "it is not the full story."

She released a statement on Twitter saying the decision, by the DA's Federal Executive, to suspend her from the party did not comply with the requirements of Section 3.6.3 of the party's federal constitution, which she says requires that she be given time to make representations on the matter.

Zille was charged by the DA in March for "bringing the party into disrepute and damaging the party", after she published a number of tweets where she said colonialism was not all negative.

One of her tweets read: "For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport infrastructure, piped water etc."

"In addition, there is a contradiction between the content of the letter I have received from James Selfe, chairman of the DA's Federal Executive, and the statement issued by DA leader, Mmusi Maimane," she said.

Zille said in the letter by Selfe she had been given until Tuesday, 6 June to provide reasons on why she should not be suspended until the outcome of her disciplinary hearing.

She also said it was incorrect that she had refused to apologise.

"I have apologised publicly. What I have not agreed to do is plead guilty to charges of misconduct which I never committed."

Read the full statement below:

