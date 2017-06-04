Man Fleeing London Bridge Attack With Pint In Hand Becomes Unlikely Symbol Of Defiance

Last night, as people fled London Bridge and the surrounding area, one man became an unlikely hero - quite possibly without even realising.

Howard Manella tweeted a photo of people running from the attackers. One of the men pictured fleeing the scene was still clutching his beer, trying not to spill it.

The unknown man's actions have proven relatable for many Londoners.

"People fleeing London Bridge but the bloke on the right isn't spilling a drop," tweeted Howard Mannella. "God Bless the Brits!"