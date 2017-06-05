All DJ Tira Wants For The Return Of His Reality Show Is Babes Wodumo. Here's Why She'd Be Great

A second season of "Ezase Afro", DJ Tira's reality show, would not be complete without Babes Wodumo.

This is what the music producer and club DJ, real name Mthokozisi Khathi, said in a recent interview with HuffPost SA.

We asked Tira if another season of the show, which followed his music stable, Afrotainment, was on the cards anytime soon.

His response?

"We had some discussion with the production company and we really need to sit down between me, Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo to see what we can come up with, because "Ezase Afro" without Babes would not be complete. We would love to have her involvement in the show."

He said despite the fact that Babes is signed under West Ink Records, the brainchild of Big Nuz's Mampintsha, real name Mandla Maphumulo, "the team still needs a reality show together, although we'd probably have to change the name".

Here is why the Gqom queen would be great on the show:

She is not afraid to speak her mind:

Following her recent loss at the South African Music Awards (Samas), Babes took to social media to express disappointment. She accused the awards of being bought.

In a video that she has since deleted, Babes told those who buy awards: "Qhubekani niwathenge lama award (carry on buying the awards)".



Her wardrobe:

If there is one thing we know for sure about Babes it is that she does not care what people think about her. This goes for her fashion choices.

Watching her get ready for performances would be total bliss.

#mngani Wami # music video Washa 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😝😝😝😘😘😘😘😊 A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) on Jun 1, 2017 at 8:00am PDT







3. We'd love to follow her journey to the Black Entertainment (BET) Awards:

Prior to her loss at the Samas, Babes previously said she would not enter any awards should she not get a nod from the Samas.

We would like to watch her journey to the red carpet in Los Angeles for the awards ceremony come June 25.

4. Her life as a PK.

Babes told Drum Magazine in September last year that she believes in prayer and pays her tithes unfailingly.

It would be interesting to see her in the church environment and also get to "meet" her family.



🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈😂😂😂😂 A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) on Jun 3, 2017 at 6:54am PDT



5. Her relationship with Mampintsha:

The couple recently made headlines on the night of the Samas. In a video of his own, Mampintsha also lambasted the awards and accused record labels of paying money to get their artists to win.

The following day, the couple took to social media and posted another video apologising for their rant.

If that's not goals, then we don't know what it is.



Zikodeh 💋💋💋 A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) on May 29, 2017 at 7:35am PDT







6. Her dance moves for days:

Let's be honest, who would not want to watch the behind-the-scenes making of some of the dance moves that Babes serves?

Is it the dance moves that make Babes or does Babes make the dance moves? We would love to find out.



A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) on May 31, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

If all goes well for Tira and he gets another season of his show, we cannot wait to get a sneak peak into the life of none other than Babes Wodumo.

Qhubekani with those plans. please.