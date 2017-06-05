Best Of HuffPost SA Today: 9 Stories You Need To Read And Watch

1. New deputy finance minister Sfiso Buthelezi and his brother allegedly benefited from contracts worth at least R150 million from PRASA while Buthelezi was board chairperson. This was revealed in further Gupta email leaks from the weekend; both brothers deny a conflict of interest. Read more.

2. Will anyone actually be held accountable for what's emerged in the #GuptaLeaks? With the DA laying criminal charges and an ad-hoc parliamentary committee and judicial inquiry you'd think so, but there are fears it will just be another whitewash. Read more.

3. A van and knife attack in London on Saturday night left seven dead and 48 people injured. Here's what we know about the alleged ringleader so far. Read here.

4. Analysts believe getting rid of Helen Zille after her colonialism tweets may give the DA the best chance of winning the 2019 elections. But DA leader Mmusi Maimane is caught between two camps. Read here.

5. What can be done about rising unemployment? Lindiwe Zulu says small and medium enterprises should be the answer. Watch here.

6.. All DJ Tira wants for the return of his reality show is Babes Wodumo. Here's why she'd be great. Read here.

7. The system continues to fail black women. Oppression of black women has become such a norm that the few who speak and stand out are seen as either revolutionary or a nuisance. Read here.

8. The long and short of micropenises -- six things you should know. It's actually a medical condition. Read here.

9. A photo that Tom Hanks posted to twitter is freaking everyone out. Here's why.