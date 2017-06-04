Donald Glover Just Hinted At His Final 'Childish Gambino' Album

At the Governors Ball music festival in New York City this weekend, Donald Glover, under his hip-hop alias of Childish Gambino, dropped the mic on audiences announcing his next release would be "the last Gambino album".

Childish Gambino anticipates his next album will be his last album. pic.twitter.com/zfKJQbi4S4 — New Branches 🌱 (@new_branches) June 4, 2017

You can hear in the clip above the audience is pretty stunned as the performer steps out of the spotlight, leaving the crowd reeling.

Since the weekend's announcement, there hasn't been much to clarify what Gambino meant, if this next album will mark the end of his music career, or if it is simply the final album where he'll assume the Childish Gambino sobriquet.

"Hypebeast" also report that in the middle of his set, Gambino announced that his Governors Ball set would be his only performance for the year.

Glover is a busy man, juggling his music career with the success of his TV series "Atlanta" which returns next year, as well as being cast in major projects like the upcoming "Spider-Man: Homecoming", the live-action "Lion King" remake as well as playing Lando Calrissian in the untitled Han Solo film.

On top of all that, Glover is a new father, welcoming his son last October which he casually mentioned during his Golden Globes speech in January this year. During his Governors Ball set, he dedicated the song "Baby Boy" to his son, as well as casually announcing his name, Legend.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, Glover revealed back in 2011 that he got the name Childish Gambino from a Wu-Tang name generator while he was in college. Creepily, when two Wu-Tang name generators were running, if you entered any name the two sites would give different results EXCEPT when you entered "Donald Glover", with both sites reportedly returning the same result: Childish Gambino.

The podcast TLDR did a whole episode about the mystery, trying to figure out if either site had gone back to edit the results, but we like to believe it was fate all along. Who knows, maybe after the last Gambino album he'll assume a new title... Adult-ish Gambino doesn't sound too bad, right?

Click below to subscribe to the Refresh podcast by HuffPost Australia on iTunes.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA