Piers Morgan has publicly apologised to Ariana Grande following comments he made about the US star after her concert was targeted by a suicide bomber last month. The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter came under fire after he criticised the singer in the wake of the terrorist attack which killed 22 people.

Rex/Getty Piers Morgan and Ariana Grande

Piers took aim at the traumatised 23-year-old after she flew back to the US the day after the atrocity, suggesting she should have stayed in the UK and visited the survivors. But following Sunday’s One Love Manchester concert, Piers took to Twitter to apologise, saying he had “misjudged” the star. He tweeted: “I thought Ariana Grande was wrong to fly off after #Manchesterattacks. But tonight she’s putting on a fabulous show.”

I thought Ariana Grande was wrong to fly off after #ManchesterAttack.

But tonight she's putting on a fabulous show. 👏#OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/h6TLStGeoR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 4, 2017

He then added: “I misjudged you, @ArianaGrande & I apologise. You’re an admirable young woman & this is a magnificent night. Respect.”

I misjudged you, @ArianaGrande & I apologise.

You're an admirable young woman & this is a magnificent night.

Respect.👍#OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/r4v6NQMr97 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 4, 2017

Piers was also full of admiration for Ariana’s performance at the concert at Manchester’s Old Trafford. “I’ll say this too about @Ariana Grande, she has a cracking voice. By far the best vocal performance tonight…” he tweeted.

I'll say this too about @ArianaGrande - she has a cracking voice. By far the best vocal performance tonight...#OneLoveManchester tv — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 4, 2017

But in typical Piers Morgan style, he later added that he only apologises if he’s wrong, which “very rarely happens”.