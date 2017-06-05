The 5 Main Allegations Emerging From The Gupta Emails

Leon Sadiki / City Press / Gallo Images via Getty Images
It is week two of the Gupta's leaked email saga and fresh allegations in the unravelling of how the family "captured" state officials now implicate Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and Free State Premier Ace Magashule and his sons.
AmaBhungane and Scorpio reported on Monday that the emails and documents leaked from within Gupta enterprises provide evidence that Zuma's friends amassed a fortune offshore by preying on South African state contracts, using their political contacts.
Here are the 5 main allegations that were reported:
- Dozens of emails, invoices and other documents show that the Guptas allegedly had significant control over a controversial dairy project in the Free State, and channelled about R84 million to a company they controlled in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Zwane, then Free State MEC for agriculture, reportedly drove the provincial government to adopt the project in June 2012. In October that year, the Guptas allegedly took him and his gospel choir on an all expenses paid tour to India.
- A June 2014 document titled Indian Delegation described a Gupta employee as an "adviser" to Magashule.
- Notes and emails indicate that Magashule's son, Tshepiso, started working for the Guptas as a consultant in November 2010, a year after Duduzane Zuma was brought into the Gupta fold. It is believed Duduzane, a director in several Gupta companies, was raking in R300,000 a month by March 2015, while Tshepiso, a director in one Gupta company, was getting R90,000 a month.
- The emails show that Tshepiso had called in favours for the ANC, particularly in the Free State, from the Guptas.
- It is alleged that both Tshepiso and his brother, Thato, received benefits such as hotel stays and loans from the Guptas.