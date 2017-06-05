The 5 Main Allegations Emerging From The Gupta Emails

Ace Magashule at the ANC Mangaung elective conference at the University of Free State on December 17 2012 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

It is week two of the Gupta's leaked email saga and fresh allegations in the unravelling of how the family "captured" state officials now implicate Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and Free State Premier Ace Magashule and his sons.

AmaBhungane and Scorpio reported on Monday that the emails and documents leaked from within Gupta enterprises provide evidence that Zuma's friends amassed a fortune offshore by preying on South African state contracts, using their political contacts.

Here are the 5 main allegations that were reported: