Best Of HuffPost On 6 June: 9 Stories You Should Catch

1. HuffPost SA's editor-at-large Ferial Haffajee details her online abuse at the hands of the 'Gupta fake news factory', aka PR machine Bell Pottinger's black ops. As more leaked Gupta emails emerge, the detail of Bell Pottinger's actions -- aimed at diverting attention from the family's capture of state -- continues to shock.

2. Social media analysis obtained by HuffPost SA shows Bell Pottinger also probably laid the groundwork for the axing of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan. This includes repeated use of made-up hashtags and false information about Gordhan's family wealth.

3. The conflict between DA leader Mmusi Maimane and his predecessor, Helen Zille, go much deeper than her colonialism tweets. Insiders say the pair have fundamental differences over everything from race to how to win the 2019 election.

4. South Africa is officially in a recession after the economy shrank for the second quarter. Experts say the political upheaval in the country means things won't be changing any time soon.

5. Vlogger Lelo Macheke created an amazing library of uniquely South African gifs that we can just watch over and over.

6. A massive storm due to hit Cape Town later today has everyone battening down the hatches. Flash floods and gale force winds have the emergency services on standby.

7. The second language struggle is real for learners in South Africa, writes Bongiwe Gumede. She was too scared to ask to go to the toilet in English at school and sometimes fluffed exams on purpose.

8. Winnie Mandela and filmmaker Pascale Lamche sat down with HuffPost SA to discuss the new documentary that depicts her untold story. Here is her reaction to the biopic "Winnie".

9. As the Brits gear up to go to the polls, spin doctors from all the main political parties tell us how they won (and lost) previous elections.