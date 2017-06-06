DA Wants A Parliamentary, Not Judicial, Committee To Investigate Allegations Of State Capture

A parliamentary ad hoc committee into allegations of state capture is now on the cards, according to the Democratic Alliance, which has confirmed that an agreement on its establishment has been reached.

The party's shadow minister of public enterprises, Natasha Mazzone, said the committee is in the process of being organised.

Following more allegations tabled in the media, the DA on Sunday reiterated its call for National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to act on the party's call for an ad hoc committee to fully investigate the relationships between "captured" ministers and officials, President Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family.

Mazzone said a parliamentary ad hoc committee has power as granted by the rules of Parliament and the Constitution, which makes special mention of the oversight role that Parliament plays.

"[Zuma] appoints the members of the judicial inquiry and we are concerned by who he may appoint. We feel that the parliamentary ad hoc committee, due to is multi-party nature, will adjudicate over the ingestion in a better manner," Mazzone said.

"A parliamentary committee can summon anyone to appear before it and may take any line of questioning. It may request any document it wants. Once a committee has accepted the proposal of the establishment of the committee, the logistics are put together for where and when to have the committee and parties nominate their members to serve on the committee."

Mazzone said the DA has seen too many judicial inquiries "take too long" to be established and complete their work.

"This issue is urgent, it belongs in Parliament as Parliament is the body responsible for oversight," Mazzone said.