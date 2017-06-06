Rihanna Posts Perfect Response To All That Body-Shaming Nonsense

“If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don’t deserve me at my 2016 Gucci Mane,” it reads. The singer accompanied the meme with a single-tear emoji.

Clearly, RiRi was having none of it. The meme she shared features two images of rapper Gucci Mane at different weights.

On Monday, the “Work” singer posted a meme on Instagram that seemed to be a response to a Barstool Sports article published last week that asked, “Is Rihanna Going To Make Being Fat the Hot New Trend?”

Nailed it. In fact, we’d go so far as to say that anyone who criticizes Rihanna’s body at any point doesn’t deserve her at all.

The offending article has since been removed from Barstool’s website for, essentially, not being funny enough. (Note: Body-shaming is never funny. How many times do we need to say this?) The article’s author also took it upon himself to complain about others not liking his story, saying he was being “cyberbullied.”

“If you’re gonna blog about Rihanna gaining weight you better be funny as f**k and you better make it bullet proof,” Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy said in a statement. He noted that if he or one one of his other bloggers had written the story, he would “defend it to the death.”

How about just never writing a story about Rihanna’s ― or anyone else’s ― body at all?