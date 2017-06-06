These Photos Of Nomzamo Mbatha Living Her Best Life In New York Are Giving Us All The Feels

Nomzamo Mbatha arrives at the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park.

Nomzamo Mbatha flew the South African flag high in New York and we outchea, failing to cope with so much FOMO.

The "Isibaya" actress attended the 10th instalment of the Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park.

While in New York, Mbatha, who was recently announced as a new presenter for BET A-List, not only rubbed shoulders with Alicia Keys but she also got to watch Keys sing the "Empire State Of Mind," a song about New York City.

She captioned a snap of her and Keys: "I can't explain the feeling when she performed 'Empire State of Mind' and had everyone singing in their loudest voices New York, concrete jungle where dreams are made of... There's nothing you can't do".

Mbatha took to Instagram to say how grateful she was to have scored an exclusive invitation from the Veuve International Team. She said her joy was overflowing.

And who wouldn't have FOMO when our girl is living it up in the big apple, rubbing shoulders with the stars and living her best life with the best views of the city?

In 2016, Mbatha was crowned the Best Dressed woman for the local version of the event which takes place in Cape Town annually.

I'd like to thank my older sister... Beyonce, for helping me choose this dress on my recent #ShotLeftToNYC #SlayTheFormation #BlackGirlRocks #VCMastersPolo #ClicquotInTheSun #NubianPrincess A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) on Mar 5, 2016 at 8:37am PST

For this year's installment, she was the host.

On the #cliquotjourney with #VCMastersPolo #HostDuties in @richfactory darling! #NubianPrincess A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) on Mar 4, 2017 at 6:52am PST

A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) on Mar 5, 2017 at 3:06am PST

If you missed them here are some of the pictures from the three-day affair:

A post shared by Vanessa Gounden Official (@vanessa_gounden) on Jun 6, 2017 at 12:00am PDT

Exactly what life feels like. Rooftop party at the BRAND new '1 Hotel' in Brooklyn, courtesy of @veuveclicquot #VCPC10 Jumpsuit: @pamberry_house A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) on Jun 3, 2017 at 2:08am PDT

Spot the girl. Spot the Art. Are they one? #art #life #brooklyn A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) on Jun 3, 2017 at 4:55am PDT

