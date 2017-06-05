We all get those moments in horror movies where you just want to scream out "DON'T GO IN THERE" or "PLEASE STOP TALKING TO DEMONIC CLOWNS IN SEWERS" but usually we hold back and bite our tongues, letting the characters in the movies make their predictably bad mistakes.

Luckily, one hero has decided to break the silence: Khaleesi the bulldog. According to her owner, Khaleesi absolutely loves watching horror movies, but more than that, she loves warning characters of impending doom.

Khaleesi's more prone to barking any time younger characters are in trouble, and her instincts are totally on point as seen by another clip of the brave pup doing her thing, posted almost a year ago while watching "Crimson Peak".

If there's ever been a time to create a Best Dog award, Khaleesi would definitely be in the running.

