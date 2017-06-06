Whitney Houston Took Drugs To 'Go Down To Bobby Brown's Level,' Claims Her Longtime Bodyguard

Whitney Houston's husband Bobby Brown was one of the greatest enablers in her ultimately tragic demise, according to her longtime bodyguard David Roberts.

Roberts takes part in Nick Broomfield's documentary 'Whitney: Can I Be Me' showing at the Encounters Documentary Festival this week, and he tells Radio Times how Bobby's arrival in Whitney's tour entourage after their marriage in 1992 "became an additional burden".

He says:

"We brought this man out on tour and it became an additional burden. Every two days there was a crate of Heineken and a bottle of Crown Royal, and every third day we were ill. If that coincided with a show, too bad, the show didn't go on.

"This man could not come up to her level so she went down to his. We were a very slick, fast-moving efficient business environment in those days. Then it all changed."