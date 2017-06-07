Best Of HuffPost SA on 9 June: 9 Stories You Should Catch

1. More explosive information from the leaked Gupta emails, this time how they captured Eskom and its R40 billion primary energy budget. News organisations including News24 have joined forces to unravel the information. Read here.

2. Other emails show how the Guptas preferred to use white, female staff at their events including the infamous wedding at Sun City in 2013. Read here.

3. An EFF dossier alleges Transnet spent R17.4 billion in corrupt overpayments for locomotives. The process allegedly involved ... yes, you guessed it ... Gupta companies, then public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba, President Jacob Zuma, and then Transnet boss Brian Molefe among others. Read here.

4. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela gets frank with HuffPost SA's news editor Deshnee Subramany about "philandering old man" Madiba's weaknesses, including his failing to achieve more for black people at the Codesa table. "He was a normal human being after all," she says.

5. Knysna residents are picking up the pieces after a devastating fire left thousands displaced and five people dead. Here are some of their stories.

6. Askies! This will make you laugh out loud. Americans living in Joburg give the local lingo a go. Watch here.

7. I have become part of Instagram's 'likes' economy, admits Sylvester Chauke. "This fun new world has literally shifted 500 million-plus users to be part of this $1 billion likes economy" he writes here.

8. Bonang Matheba should totes be the next president. In her latest move on social media, she promised to buy a student a car if she did well in her exams. Read here.

9. The Brits voted in their general election, and Prime Minister Theresa May had to do a deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party after failing to win a majority. Here are the best burns from the snap election.