Pearl Thusi Looks So Fly With Her Jamaican Faux Locs Beanie -- For A Second We Thought It Was Real

Oh boy!

Some media trolls celebrities so much they're even afraid to wear the same hair as another woman, concurrently.

Well, at least that's what we could tell from Pearl Thusi's Instagram Story yesterday. The actress was driving around wearing a faux locs beanie and looking so cute.

In her story, the Quantico says she first bought the hat in Jamaica a few years ago as a joke. She wore it for the first time yesterday and a couple of people were giving her compliments on it so she decided to try faux locs as her next hairstyle.

"Everybody be telling me how cute I look. Yaaaas," Thusi says.

So what's the problem?

Well, Isibaya actress Nomzamo Mbatha has been rocking the look for quite some time now so Thusi is afraid of raining on her shine.

A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) on Apr 5, 2017 at 11:10pm PDT

"So since Nomzamo is refusing to take the faux dreadlocks off, 'cause I've been actually just waiting for her because you know I'm not rude, I'm waiting for a girl to finish slaying. So I'm waiting for her to finish slaying and then see how I can work it," Thusi jokes.

Thusi then says maybe she could wear the hair in a different colour then says, "But why must we live such struggle lives?"

She makes it clear she's worried about "who wore it best, etc", articles that could come their way if they both look fly at the same time.

Why can't we just allow women to be great at the same damn time?

Pearl, do you and flourish together with Nomzamo. Ain't no thang!

Watch the Instagram story before it disappears.