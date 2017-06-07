Storm To Intensify, Says Western Cape Government

Youths dodge waves as seasonal winter swells crash over Cape Town's Sea Point promenade in April 2012. The Cape Peninsula has long been known among sailors as the Cape of Storms.

The cold front making its way through the Western Cape has not yet reached its peak, according to provincial authorities.

The intense storm has resulted in 15 people being displaced in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay.

Strong wind blew roofs off homes in Strand, Kalkfontein, Mfuleni and Delft, and the severe weather conditions resulted in damaged electrical cables in Athlone, Pelican Park, Goodwood and Parow Valley.

The Huguenot Tunnel and the N2 near Perigreen in Grabouw were closed for traffic because of the storm.

Provincial local government spokesperson James-Brent Styan said no reports of deaths or serious injuries had been received.

"Some evacuations have been made and a handful of injured citizens taken to hospital by emergency services. The injuries were caused by roof collapses," Styan said.

Flooding

The City of Cape Town said flooding had occurred in informal settlements across the city.

Humanitarian aid has been dispatched to assist affected communities, said the city's disaster risk management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell.

Metrorail services between Kraaifontein and Bellville have been cancelled and commuters should expect delays of up to an hour on all other lines, Metrorail said on Twitter.

No major delays on roads across Cape Town were reported.

Styan said up to 45 mm of rainfall were recorded in Grabouw in the past 24 hours.

Ocean swells of up to 13 metres are expected in certain areas, which might cause damage to low-lying areas close to the coastline.

"The public is cautioned to stay away from Western Cape beaches throughout the day," Styan said. - News24