While We'e Been Fixated On The Gupta Emails, Dlamini-Zuma Has Been Blazing A Presidential Campaign Trail

While South Africa's attention has been diverted by the recent revelations on state capture, ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has quietly been going about her business, blazing her campaign trail across the country.

In April, it seemed Dlamini-Zuma was in the process of finding her feet, making only a few public appearances the entire month. She spoke at the Solomon Mahlangu Lecture in Tshwane on April 6 and, a week later, addressed the Cadres Assembly of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State. On April 20, she headed to KwaZulu-Natal to deliver a keynote address on free education at the Durban University of Technology.

It did not take her long to kick it up a gear.

May was an extremely busy period for the former African Union chairperson, with the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces seemingly her main areas of focus.

She had five engagements in KwaZulu-Natal after campaigning with the ANC Women's League in Hammanskraal. The league has become one of her strongest allies.

May 9, Ixopo: Spoke to crowds at the Steve Dlamini Lecture

May 11, Pietermaritzburg: Addressed business people on trading in Africa

May 12, Pietermaritzburg: Attended a prayer session

May 14, Bulwer (Dlamini-Zuma's birthplace): Attended a prayer meeting with ex-husband President Jacob Zuma.

May 15, Underberg: Delivered the keynote address at the renaming of the KwaSani and Ingwe local municipalities. The municipalities, which have now merged, have been named after the presidential hopeful.

Dlamini-Zuma headed to Limpopo on May 20 to address the ANC Youth League, which is another of her big backers for the country's top spot.

Two days later, she kicked off her Eastern Cape crusade. It was a four-day, back-to-back sprint in her first return to the province since February, when Xhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu rejected her, saying the country is not ready for a female president.

May 22, East London: Spoke to the South African Funeral Practitioners Association

May 23, Alice: Addressed students at the University of Fort Hare

May 24, Elliotdale: Attended a prayer service

May 25, Sterkspruit: Spoke to members of the ANC's Cadres Forum

Dlamini-Zuma has kept out of the public domain so far this month. She is said to be in Denmark after she was nominated to receive the Africa Energy Forum's lifetime achievement award, but this could not be confirmed.