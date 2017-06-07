Zakes Bantwini: Dads, Put Away Your Phones And Play With Your Kids

Renowned musician Zakes Bantwini says the time is now for fathers to step up and be present in their children's lives.

Real name Zakhele Madida, the "Clap your hands" hitmaker has joined forces with Unicef South Africa to launch the Super Dads Father's Day campaign.

Madida said the campaign aims to highlight the importance of a father's presence in their child's life in the first 1000 days.

"I am delighted to be working with Unicef on this campaign. For me, it will highlight positive male involvement and how it acts as a catalyst for improved growth and development within the first years," said Madida.

A new father himself, Madida told HuffPost SA that fathers who play their role need to be celebrated.

He said fathers need to protect their children.

"We need fathers who will raise their sons to view women as their equals. We also need to be role models to our daughters so they may know how men should treat them. They can only see that when we as dads step up and show them how they should be loved and we must do this sooner rather than later. They must be made to feel like princesses so that when they get into relationships, they will know how not to be treated," said Madida.

Madida said fathers must spend time with their children.

"Put away your phone and play with your children. Don't leave their downtime to tablet devices. Sing with them. If they like to dance, dance with them," he said.

Madida is a doting dad to Shaka, his six-month-old son with his wife, media personality Nandi.

On being a parent, Madida said: "Being a dad changes everything. Your life is no longer yours. Instead, you worry about your children all the time. All you want to do is protect them and be there for them."

He said as part of the campaign, fathers are encouraged to post photos and videos of what it takes to be super dads on social media using the #EarlyMoments.

"The bottom line is that every moment spent with your child is worth it. Don't miss out on the opportunity," Madida said.