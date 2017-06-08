Best Of HuffPost SA On 8 June: 9 Stories You Should Catch

1. Four people lost their lives by 5pm, many homes were destroyed and up to 10,000 people displaced in devastating fires which have been burning uncontrollably in the Knysna area. Here's a slideshow of pictures. Read here.

2. The conflict between DA leader Mmusi Maiumane and Helen Zille, the premier of the Western Cape, has escalated into a full-blown war following her official suspension. A war of words erupted between the pair. Read here.

3. Presidential hopeful Mathews Phosa called the Zuma-Gupta scandal the "worst crime since apartheid" at a mining indaba. He called on ANC MPs to vote in favour of the upcoming motion of no confidence vote in the president. Read here.

4. EFF leader Julius Malema launched a scathing attack on the ANC for the state capture implied in the leaked Gupta emails, including alleged corruption at Transnet to the tune of R10 billion. Here are four of the most impactful things he said. Read here.

5. Former FBI director James Comey is giving jaw-dropping evidence before Congress about President Donald Trump's alleged meddling in an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. It's like watching a spy movie, only it's real life! Read here.

6. The Brits go to the polls today in their general election to choose the ruling party. Her'e's everything you need to know, from the candidates to the issues. Read here.

7. We need to break down gender norms about what it means to be a man, says Joshua Marcus. "Many of us envy the man who fits into the masculine ideal. He does not have to question who he is." Read here.

8. "Idols SA" winner Karabo Mogane says that while he is grateful to the show for giving him his big break, he is now an artist in his own right. His new album is all about relationships, both their highs and lows. Read here.

9. Fashion designers Quiteria Kekana and George Malelu's new collection is all about celebrating women and their vulnerable sides. 'Following recent incidents of abuse meted to women and girls, as Quiteria and George we felt that we need to pay tribute to women," said Malelu. Read here.