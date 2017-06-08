Dondo Mogajane Is The New DG Of Treasury

Mogojane has been in the acting role since the resignation of Lungisa Fuzile in April.

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has announced Dondo Mogajane as the new director general of Treasury.

The announcement was made on Thursday.

Fin24 reported that Mogojane has been in the acting role since the resignation of Lungisa Fuzile in April.

Fuzile was with former finance minister Pravin Gordhan at the investors' event in the U.K. that President Jacob Zuma cut short.

He resigned shortly after Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, were removed as minister and deputy minister of finance respectively.

"Mogajane was deputy director general responsible for the public finance division at National Treasury. He joined National Treasury in 1999 and he has worked in various areas including, among others, the intergovernmental relations, provincial budget analysis and the international economic relations divisions," reported the site.