Here Are 4 Of The Most Impactful Things Julius Malema Said On State Capture

The Economic Freedom Fighters came out firing at the current political atmosphere in South Africa, attacking the ANC, state capture, parastatals and even the DA and its Helen Zille debacle.

In an almost two-hour press briefing, the party also released a document which outlines the "theft of over R10.6 billion" through a Transnet tender for locomotives.

Here are some of the highlights from Malema's speech:

1. "Our country has been sold to the highest bidder." Malema went on the attack, saying Cabinet ministers who claim the the Gupta emails are false should have challenged them by now. The EFF has copies of the leaked emails and is compiling a dossier against anyone implicated. It will also be opening criminal charges against Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba for his alleged role in state capture.

2."We believe that at the core of the Gupta emails is evidence that those who run government today have facilitated a coup." Malema said the EFF will take its evidence on state capture to Parliament, and failing that, to the courts. He said the party would also be writing to the Chinese and Canadian governments, USA president Donald Trump and the World Bank, asking them to assist in investigating the role of foreign companies in the Transnet tender scandal.

3. "We won't associate with a party that protects colonialism and apartheid." The EFF's coalition with the DA in parts of the country also came under the spotlight, with Malema threatening to "step back and fold their hands" if Zille is not removed as Premier of the Western Cape. He said If Zille wants to clear her name, she must resign and take the DA to court. He called Zille the "DA's Zuma".

4. "Mapaila is the only one in the alliance genuinely fighting state capture." Malema also took time to warn SACP second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila about threats on his life. Malema questioned why protocols were changed during Chris Hani's memorial event which resulted in President Jacob Zuma speaking earlier rather than later and leaving before an attempt was made to "assassinate" Mapaila.