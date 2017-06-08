Can we make Bonang Matheba a youth president, even just for this month?

Following her latest gesture on social media, we can only wonder how many lives she would touch with all the resources that come with being the head of the state.

If you did not know it yet, on Wednesday Matheba offered to buy a car for one of the beneficiaries of her bursary fund.

Karen Mthethwa tweeted, "All I want is 100 percent [mark] for Radio and an average of 90 percent for all my other modules Jesus please!".

Matheba wasted no time before making the promise:

....well. If you get this, I'll buy you a car. Deal?! https://t.co/53MgYVLQhw — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) June 6, 2017

And yep, Twitter was not coping after the tweet from Matheba, who was then referred to as "king".

wow I need to tweet different. Tweeting "I'm lazy to study" won't get me anywhere. — Simonia Malele (@TK_Simonia) June 6, 2017

Why is @bonang_m such a blessing in our lives? My God bless her enormously pic.twitter.com/QXeDOyA1Ig — Happiness (@retha_vanessa) June 6, 2017

Such a great heart you have. God bless you. She deserves it. *As I go back to studying for Theory of Finance* pic.twitter.com/c92pRdhY2r — 🔥S A U C Y🔥 (@irenemoloto) June 6, 2017

Seeing as the media personality has already won at life and made 2017 her year, we may as well bestow upon her the office of the youth presidency.

It is Youth Month after all.

While we're at it, can we have a moment for her new book, "Bonang: From A to B".

Matheba announced on social media on Wednesday that online pre-orders for signed copies of the book were open.

The book was sold out by Thursday despite the publishers adding 100 more books.

Pre-orders are SOLD OUT!! Thank you to everyone who got their copy today!!! I really appreciate the support.... #FromAtoB 👑🐝 pic.twitter.com/wzFRhVSxSv — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) June 7, 2017

Shine on Queen B! We are here for your slayage.