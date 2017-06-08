'Idols SA' Winner Karabo Mogane Says His New Album Will Mend Broken Relationships

Singer and songwriter Karabo Mogane launched his second album, "Matters of the Heart", on Wednesday evening at Maboneng's Velvet Lounge.

Mogane told HuffPost SA that the album title was self-explanatory.

"The album is jam-packed with romantic love songs. I wrote all the songs from my heart. It aims to take people on a journey of love. Every single person listening to the album will be able to take something from it, regardless of what they are dealing with in their relationships at any given time," Mogane said.

The Season 11 "Idols SA" winner said he has established himself as an artist independently from "Idols".

"I will forever be grateful for the doors "Idols SA" has opened for me. However, it's time now for me to grow from that. They laid the foundation for me but I can proudly say now that I'm no longer that Karabo from 'Idols SA', but Karabo the artist," said the Mpumalanga-born star.

Mogane treated guests to a live listening session of his album, which is in stores across the country, on Wednesday evening.

He told HuffPost SA that one of the highlights of his career was recording a soundtrack for the local version of Disney Junior's "The Lion Guard".

"The experience was incredible for me. I am proud to say I am the first African to do a soundtrack for Disney Junior and that is huge. This also means for me that many doors will open in the future," he said.

Mogane had some pearls of wisdom for "Idols SA" contestants wanting to make the top 10 of the show's upcoming season 13.

"Stay true to who you are and never change for anyone. People want to see the real you, to be able to connect with your energy and support you. "Idols SA" is not just about the singing but also about the person you are. Fight for what you want and pray," he said.