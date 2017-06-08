If Barack Obama Assembled His Own 'Avengers' Team To Take On Donald Trump...

Former President Barack Obama is summoning an army.
That's according to this spoof Twitter story, which says Obama has been busy bringing world leaders together since he left office. And they're apparently forming their own "Avengers Initiative" to take down President Donald Trump.
Twitter user Oliver Willis imagined just how Obama's masterplan is going down late Tuesday. Check out how the story, which promises to be the first of several, develops below:
MORE: Angela Merkel Avengers Avengers: The Initiative Barack Obama Donald Trump Emmanuel Macron Enrique Peña Nieto Entertainment International News Justin Trudeau Mr. President The Avengers Twitter U.s. NewsSuggest a correction