    • NEWS

    Johann Botha Was A Man of 'Enormous Skill And Talent'

    Botha was killed when armed robbers opened fire on patrons at the Zebra Inn bar.

    08/06/2017 11:14 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Facebook

    South African TV and radio personality Johann Botha was killed in an armed robbery at an eclectic bar in the Maboneng Precinct in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

    Botha was a producer at Carte Blanche, a presenter on 50/50 and a well-known radio personality.

    He was killed when armed robbers opened fire on patrons at the Zebra Inn bar. The details of the incident remain unclear.

    Tributes began pouring in on social media after the incident.

    Carte Blanche executive producer George Mazarakis told the HuffPost SA that he is deeply saddened by Botha's passing, saying it is an "immense loss" to both Carte Blanche and the entire television industry.

    "He was a man of enormous skill and talent. He is irreplaceable in the TV industry and as a South African icon. This is a senseless loss of life due to criminality," Mazarakis said.

    Channel24 also reported the owner of the bar, an Austrian retiree nicknamed Swazi, was also killed in the shooting.

    The bar in which the incident occurred is close to Ellis Park and is famed for the taxidermised animal heads mounted on its walls.

