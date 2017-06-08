Johann Botha Was A Man of 'Enormous Skill And Talent'

South African TV and radio personality Johann Botha was killed in an armed robbery at an eclectic bar in the Maboneng Precinct in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

Botha was a producer at Carte Blanche, a presenter on 50/50 and a well-known radio personality.

He was killed when armed robbers opened fire on patrons at the Zebra Inn bar. The details of the incident remain unclear.

Tributes began pouring in on social media after the incident.

One of the best shows on radio ever! RSG Tempo, met Johann Botha. RIP Johan. You will be missed. #JohannBotha — Barney Simon (@BarneySimon) June 8, 2017

The environment, the animals, and his close friends and family have lost a truly courageous human being.#JohannBotha pic.twitter.com/ymNerwsXN0 — Clive Morris Prod (@CMPTVee) June 8, 2017

Our sincere condolences to his family, friends and heart sore fans.



#JohannBotha pic.twitter.com/jQ99QztmWd — 50|50 human nature (@5050TV) June 8, 2017

Carte Blanche executive producer George Mazarakis told the HuffPost SA that he is deeply saddened by Botha's passing, saying it is an "immense loss" to both Carte Blanche and the entire television industry.

"He was a man of enormous skill and talent. He is irreplaceable in the TV industry and as a South African icon. This is a senseless loss of life due to criminality," Mazarakis said.

Channel24 also reported the owner of the bar, an Austrian retiree nicknamed Swazi, was also killed in the shooting.

The bar in which the incident occurred is close to Ellis Park and is famed for the taxidermised animal heads mounted on its walls.