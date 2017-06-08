Malema On State Capture : 'Our Country Has Been Sold To The Highest Bidder'

EFF leader Julius Malema has said the leaked Gupta leaks implicate government officials at the highest level, including Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba against whom he said the party would be laying criminal charges.

Malema also distributed documents alleging corruption at Transnet at a press conference on Thursday, and called for citizens to take to the streets to protest against state capture.

Malema: Emails are real. Authenticity is no longer an issue. We want people to go to the streets, don't wait for EFF. @HuffPostSA — Marc Davies (@MarcDDavies) June 8, 2017

Thousands of emails between the Guptas and their associates were leaked two weeks ago to various media houses, and allege the family sought to influence officials from government and state-owned companies.

Read: The New Gupta Emails Are A LOT. Here's What They Say, In 5 Quick Facts.

The EFF had copies of the emails, which it was going through and would be compiling a dossier.

Malema: Citizens must lead protests. Don't wait for NGOs or parties. We need a mass-led protest, not aligned with biz or NGOs. @HuffPostSA — Marc Davies (@MarcDDavies) June 8, 2017

He said reports of Zuma owning a R330 million mansion in Dubai bought for him by the Guptas were true, despite being categorically denied by the president. "When I said Zuma went to Dubai... he also visited the house, this house you see. We are working on getting footage."

Malema: They've got all the money they want, they are buying everyone. They are forming political parties, fake news websites. @HuffPostSA — Marc Davies (@MarcDDavies) June 8, 2017

The EFF is calling for an inquiry into the Transnet locomotive tender.

#Malema says the EFF will write to Canada, Trump and the World Bank to investigate companies in Transnet locomotive tender @HuffPostSA — Amil Umraw (@Amil_Umraw) June 8, 2017

Malema said the party would be laying criminal charges against Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba -- who he alleged is a facilitator of state capture.