All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Malema On State Capture : 'Our Country Has Been Sold To The Highest Bidder'

    The EFF leader said people are getting tired because nothing is being done about the revelations of alleged state capture.

    08/06/2017 14:21 SAST | Updated 12 minutes ago
    Mike Hutchings / Reuters
    Julius Malema.

    EFF leader Julius Malema has said the leaked Gupta leaks implicate government officials at the highest level, including Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba against whom he said the party would be laying criminal charges.

    Malema also distributed documents alleging corruption at Transnet at a press conference on Thursday, and called for citizens to take to the streets to protest against state capture.

    Thousands of emails between the Guptas and their associates were leaked two weeks ago to various media houses, and allege the family sought to influence officials from government and state-owned companies.

    Read: The New Gupta Emails Are A LOT. Here's What They Say, In 5 Quick Facts.

    The EFF had copies of the emails, which it was going through and would be compiling a dossier.

    He said reports of Zuma owning a R330 million mansion in Dubai bought for him by the Guptas were true, despite being categorically denied by the president. "When I said Zuma went to Dubai... he also visited the house, this house you see. We are working on getting footage."

    The EFF is calling for an inquiry into the Transnet locomotive tender.

    Malema said the party would be laying criminal charges against Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba -- who he alleged is a facilitator of state capture.

    MORE: Anc Eff Julius Malema News State Capture