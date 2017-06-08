New Treasury Boss Dondo Mogajane 'Is A Company Man'

National Treasury insiders welcomed the appointment of Dondo Mogajane as the department's new director-general, which was announced during a Cabinet briefing on Thursday.

"He comes from Treasury. That's a good thing," was how one senior staffer explained the feeling among some in the department's executive management. Mogajane replaces Lungisa Fuzile and is only the fourth director-general since 1994, following in the footsteps of Maria Ramos (now Absa chief executive), Lesetja Kganyago (now governor of the South African Reserve Bank) and Fuzile.

DONDO MOGAJANE APPOINTED NATIONAL TREASURY DIRECTOR-GENERAL

He was deputy director-general for public finances under Nhlanhla Nene, Des van Rooyen (briefly) and Pravin Gordhan, responsible for national capital projects, Treasury's project management unit and urban development and infrastructure.

Mogajane:

Joined Treasury in 1999 as a director, working in various department including budget analysis.

Was South African representative at the World Bank between 2007 and 2010.

Served as Gordhan's chief of staff between 2010 and 2014.

Was Treasury's acting chief operating officer in 2014 and 2015.

Appointed deputy director-general for public finance in June 2015.

There were some fears that the departure of Fuzile, shortly after the political decapitation of Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, by President Jacob Zuma might expose Treasury to state capture.

Dondo Mogajane is National Treasury's 4th DG. Maria Ramos was the first, Lesetja Kganyago was the second & Lungisa Fuzile was the third.

At least one analyst has warned Mogajane's appointment doesn't completely mitigate that risk. Peter Attard Montalto, an analyst at Nomura Securities in London, told Stephen Grootes from Talk Radio 702 that he will have to guard Treasury against capture. "The forces of capture are out there. I'm sure he has a red line he will observe when given instructions from above. But he's a fiscal conservative, a status quo-guy."

David Maynier, finance spokesperson for the Democratic Alliance, says his party welcomes Mogajane's appointment, but warned him he will have his hands full with "fixers, rent seekers and state capturers".

National Treasury goes for consistency, confirming Dondo Mogajane as DG. He has an uphill battle on day 3 of the recession.

"His appointment puts to rest fears that a rogue, such as Brian Molefe, may have been appointed to the top job at Treasury. The fact is Dondo Mogajane is a career professional with nearly eighteen years of service in senior positions within the department."

Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba wished Mogajane well during a speech in Parliament about the Appropriations Bill.