 Quiteria and George's Latest Collection Is A Special Tribute To South African Women

Come Saturday, June 10, internationally renowned fashion designers, Quiteria Kekana and George Malelu will salute the women of South Africa, with a special collection at the Le Kap Lifestyle Fair.

The designers, who are the brains behind the fashion house, Quiteria and George Luxury Fashion brand, will showcase at the event's fashion show.

Speaking to HuffPost SA from their studios in Melville, the duo said the collection was put together to highlight women's vulnerabilities.

Malelu said, "Following recent incidents of abuse meted to women and girls, as Quiteria and George we felt that we need to pay tribute to women. We have themed the collection, Je t'aime Madam which is French for, we love women. We are basically saying, women, we see you and we love you. This is our tribute to you".

He added that softer fabrics were used for the collection to highlight how gentle and soft women are.

"We have also used delicate fabrics for a romantic feel because this goes out to the women of South Africa," Malelu said.

Kekana said he hopes the collection can send the message that women are to be protected and not harmed.

"The pastel colours will show the vulnerability of a woman and highlight that it is up to us to protect women," he told HuffPost SA.

On the future of Quiteria and George, the pair said although the brand has only been in business for four years, strides have been made globally.

"We have been blessed to be able to tap into the international market. I see Quiteria and George in Paris. We have managed to set ourselves apart from other designers. We are now worried about the global competitiveness fashion and not just the local space we are in. We are headed for the globe now," said Malelu.

And the one celebrity they would love to dress one day?

"Our dream is to one day "touch" Rihanna. This is something that will be happening soon. She is a celebrated black woman and stands for everything we believe in as a brand," said Kekana.

The Le Kap Lifestyle Fair will take place at Steyn City North of Johannesburg.

The show will be hosted by media personality, Bonang Matheba.