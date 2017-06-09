'I Was Kidnapped' Says Private Investigator Paul O'Sullivan Who Is Suing SAPS Officers For R100M

Private forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan said on Friday that he will lay criminal charges and institute a civil claim of R100m against senior police officials instrumental in his "kidnapping".

O'Sullivan was speaking outside the Pretoria Magistrate's Court after the case against him, his assistant Sarah-Jane Trent and two IPID investigators Mandlakayise Mahlangu and Temane Abram Binang was postponed.

They are charged with extortion, fraud and intimidation.

O'Sullivan said he would be opening a criminal case and lodging a civil claim against a number of people that he would name in due course.

He said this was because he had been kidnapped by police and his private phone messages had been taken and made public.

"On the 13th of February this year I was kidnapped, the cops kidnapped me, they took my cellphone and without telling me, they unlawfully downloaded my cellphone and read out the private messages of my cellphone to Parliament.

"Which means they published to the whole world information on my phone, that is not only a criminal offence which they will be charged for, but it's a civil breach of my constitutional rights," said O'Sullivan.

He added that he would be filing a summons against the state and will be asking for R100m.

O'Sullivan said the individuals that caused him to make the claim on the public purse, should also be held liable in their personal capacity.

"So we will sequestrate them, take their homes and cars so their family can go hungry because of their conduct."

In an unlikely move, O'Sullivan also applauded President Jacob Zuma and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula for "uncapturing" the criminal justice system.

"I made it clear last year that the criminal justice system has been captured, it's been captured by criminals and I'm pleased to say the president and the minister of police have started uncapturing the system.

"Hopefully by Christmas, it will be fully uncaptured and will start serving the people instead of the high-ranking officers serving themselves and filling their own pockets."

IPID head Robert McBride, who was also present during court proceedings, told reporters that the investigation and charges against two of his investigators was a ruse attempting to undermine the investigation into former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

"The fact that they issued J175, which is a summons to appear in court, to my officials and yet they are not ready to go to trial indicates that it's just a time-wasting ruse to delay issues and keep the investigators out of the game," said McBride.

Mahlangu and Binang appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court last month after they were summoned by the police. They have been accused of working with O'Sullivan and Trent.

The State had also asked during their first appearance that the court remove Mahlangu and Binang from the Phahlane investigation.

Phahlane is under investigation for the possible contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act relating to more than R1m he allegedly received from a Pretoria car dealer.

Last week, the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court dismissed the case against O'Sullivan for using a foreign passport to leave and enter the country.

The matter has been remanded to October 6, 2017.

