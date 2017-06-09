14 Ways To Help Improve Your Self-Discipline

It's winter, it's freezing (well us Aussies think it is, anyway) and at this time of year it's easy to let motivation fly out of the window. Maybe you're trying to stick to a healthy eating plan or perhaps you really wanted to use the cooler months to get in shape -- whatever it is, don't give up.

There are a few simple rules you can put in place to help improve your self-discipline. First up, make sure your goals are in place for you, and not for a family member or loved one. Research has shown that it'll be harder to stick to whatever you're trying to achieve if you're doing it to please someone else.

Use visual reminders to prompt thoughts about your goals. Post-its are perfect for this. Write down what it is you want to achieve in a motivational sentence and stick them in the bathroom, on the fridge or in your wallet.

Sleep deprivation can impair your decision making, so set an alarm for bed time, and don't move it. Getting a full eight hours sleep will mean you're rested and more likely to make good choices (and not reach for the junk food).

For more simple ways to improve your self discipline, check out the below infographic.

Infographic by Cash Net





ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA

Click below to subscribe to the Refresh podcast by HuffPost Australia on iTunes.