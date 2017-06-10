Best Of The Blogs 10 June: The Blogs You Should Be Reading Right Now

1. The DA Needs Helen Zille As Much As The ANC Needs Jacob Zuma

It is evident enough that the Democratic Alliance can do better without Helen Zille as much as ANC can do without Jacob Zuma. The Premier's effect may not be seen now, but can and or will be reaped during elections unless dealt with, writes Tsireledzo Michael Mudzanani. Read more.

2. So Onthou Hans du Plessis Vir PG du Plisseis

Hoe skryf ŉ mens oor iemand soos PG du Plessis? Veral iemand soos hy met so ŉ ryk nalatenskap in die Afrikaanse letterkunde. Selfs buite die Afrikaanse taalgemeenskap het hulle hom geken, want waar hy gekom het, het hulle hom op sy naam gegroet omdat hulle hom op die televisie gesien het of omdat hulle Koöperasiestories gekyk het, al kon hulle nie elke woord daarvan verstaan nie. Lees meer.

3. Consensual Non-Monogamy Or Simply Put, Cheating

I know you are morally and ethically opposed to sexual and emotional infidelity. If you have not personally experienced it, you probably know someone who has. You've seen the wrist slitting pain, confusion, shame and the attempted clawing back to trust that comes after disclosure or more likely, discovery. Read more.

4. The Toxic Impact Of Money On Politics Has Many Shades And Manifestations

"We are late, but better late than never," said African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu. This came as Mthembu announced that a resolution would be passed to establish a multi-party ad hoc committee to develop legislation for increased public funding of political parties and the regulation of private funding to political parties. Read more.

5. Is Eskom Hustling To Achieve Another Tariff Increase?

The rapidly escalating price of electricity in this country has far-ranging consequences from the poorest households to the biggest industries. The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) will soon be making a decision on whether or not to allow Eskom to deviate from minimum information requirements in the utility's next tariff application. Read more.

6. More Urgently Than Corruption, There Is Another Crisis That The ANC Needs To Address

After the recent national executive committee (NEC) meeting, few are under the impression that all is well within the ANC. While the party's official statement would have you believe that the highest decision-making body is getting things done, indications are that the governing party has stalled, writes Pieter van der Merwe. Read more.

7. With The Rise Of Cyberbullying, It Is Important To Ensure Children's Online Safety

In case you haven't heard, the online suicide game, which may have been responsible for over 130 teen deaths globally so far, is now causing concern in South Africa. The Blue Whale game is shrouded in mystery. Read more.