J.K Rowling Delivers Strong Message To 'Cool' Guy Who Called Theresa May A 'Whore'

Accio feminism.

J.K. Rowling doesn't have time for liberal men who hurl misogynistic insults at women — except to put them in their place.

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap election that was thought to be an easy victory for her. It wasn't. May's Conservative Party lost seats to Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party, prompting Corbyn to tell May to resign.

She didn't. The election results left Britain with a so-called hung Parliament. The minority government then struck a deal with the smaller Democratic Union Party in order to maintain leadership.