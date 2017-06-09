5 Things The Media Gets Wrong About White Supremacist Hate

Portland Police Bureau/Handout via REUTERS Jeremy Christian, 35, stabbed three people and killed two of them after they came to the defense of two teens in Portland, Oregon.

Americans “shouldn’t be surprised” by the frequency of white supremacist attacks, since they are rooted in a long history of racial discrimination, Beirich said. As she puts it, until the Voting Rights Act of 1965, “white supremacy was the law of the land.” “I’m disturbed by this cycle [of attacks],” Chideya told HuffPost. “But we began as a country that said ‘all men are created equal’ ― but there was slavery, and women were not allowed to vote.” “This is a continuation,” she added. “We’re not done, just because people are uneasy with how long the history is and how prevalent the issue is. We have to give up thinking this is rare.”

Keystone-France via Getty Images People demonstrate outside the White House against the lynching of black people in 1946.

2. White supremacist hate is not “fringe.” White supremacist hate doesn’t just manifest as violent extremism, Chideya noted. “People frame it as weird guys with fringe beliefs ― no,” Chideya said. “White supremacists don’t just wear hoods and give Nazi salutes. White nationalists are in the U.S. government.” She pointed to “institutionalized white nationalism, like voting laws,” mentioning North Carolina’s voting practices an example of “de facto white nationalism.” The courts recently found that the state’s legislative districts were drawn to intentionally disadvantage black voters. Chideya also mentioned “political white nationalism, like in the White House,” calling out the links between the white supremacist movement and upper echelons of the federal government. She listed President Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon, who led Breitbart News, a publisher of white nationalist content, and Trump aide Sebastian Gorka, who reportedly has ties to a Nazi-aligned group. When Beirich spoke to HuffPost in April, she also pointed to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has received awards from and has spoken at events for an organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center lists as an anti-Muslim hate group.

In terms of how news media could do better, Chideya pointed to coverage of Greg Gianforte, who was elected to Congress in Montana last month and was found to have made donations to candidates with ties to white nationalist groups ― which Rewire reported just days before his election. Gianforte made national news when he physically attacked a reporter on the eve of the election. Chideya said members of the news media were slow to surface Gianforte’s links to hate groups, which she thought should have “come out sooner.” “In general, reporters need to become more adept at tracking not just extremist white nationalism, but also when it enters the mainstream, like in Montana,” Chideya said. “The same way you run a background check on politicians’ finances, run a check on if they are connected to extremist ideologies.”

REUTERS/Colter Peterson Greg Gianforte got into hot water for body-slamming a reporter before his election, but what about his donations to proponents of white nationalism?

Here's the list of charges facing the Portland murderer. Call him what he is: a white supremacy terrorist. #Portland pic.twitter.com/Wr6cSd6w60 — Arjun Sethi (@arjunsethi81) May 31, 2017

I love how @CNN & media perpetuate idea that it's never terrorist attack if white guy does it

ever



only brown ppl are terrorists#Portland https://t.co/JKAkcnElMs — Hasib N (@HasibMN) June 4, 2017

Distressing that this piece I wrote on white supremacist violence in March can be so easily re-upped for Portland. https://t.co/zezC2Ymsko — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) May 31, 2017

“What is terrorism? Acts designed to inspire terror. But somehow, we don’t call this terrorism,” Chideya told HuffPost of the Portland attack. “When a Muslim terrorist kills one, two, five people, it’s immediately labeled terrorism. But when a white nationalist kills one, two, five people, it’s not labeled terrorism. But they’re the same.” “We have to be aware as journalists of the labels we use,” she added. The issue of how to label any given attack is complex. As CNN reports, for an attack to be labeled a hate crime, a perpetrator has to attack someone based on their identity ― for example, their race, religion, sexual orientation or ethnicity. For an act to be labeled terrorism, the perpetrator has to be motivated by political or ideological beliefs. But the line is blurry. Many people condemned the government for not labeling Dylann Roof a terrorist after he killed nine black people in a Charleston church in 2015 and specifically said he was there “to shoot black people,” according to witnesses.

This quote is about the white supremacist who killed two folks in Portland on Friday. How about: he was radicalized? https://t.co/LrJ6rFRQgd pic.twitter.com/AOa8U3Gjzw — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) May 27, 2017

The presumption that the attacker is mentally ill and not "radicalized" is strictly based on religion and race, btw. https://t.co/onKJtOAog1 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 27, 2017

And when someone perceived as Muslim commits an attack, the news typically receives far more coverage than an attack by a white supremacist would.

A man yelled anti-Muslim slurs and murdered two people. Reverse the killer/slur scenario and there would be *nothing else* on TV for days. https://t.co/Y6GFpz8f0h — Zeynep Tufekci (@zeynep) May 27, 2017

It is my favorite pattern of this presidency. If Trump thinks an attacker is Muslim, instant condemnation. If not, prolonged silence. — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) June 4, 2017

“There’s crickets from Donald Trump when there’s white nationalist violence,” Chideya said. “But there’s a deluge with Muslim violence.”

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

4. White supremacist hate needs more ― not less ― coverage. News organizations are sometimes concerned about giving extremists too much attention, which could feed into their desire for publicity and spur copycats. Beirich recognizes the issue, but she maintains that reporters need to pay more attention ― not less ― to the issue of white supremacist hate. “I know there are concerns about journalists who don’t want to report on a neo-Nazi rally where four people show up, because those groups are just seeking attention ― and that’s a valid point,” Beirich said. “But when we’re talking about domestic terrorism and hate crimes related to white supremacy ― that’s a real thing.” “I understand not wanting to draw attention to small instances,” she added, noting specifically the series of news stories about white supremacist flyers on college campuses. “But when people are getting killed because of this, we’ve got to pay attention.”

Deciding how much of a platform to provide extremists is an “inevitable transaction of journalism,” Chideya noted. She recalled a time years ago when she was conducting a phone interview with a woman in the white supremacist movement. At the end of the interview, Chideya asked: “I’m black ― would you have granted me the interview if you’d known that?” The woman responded: “Probably not ― but on the other hand, every time I talk to a reporter, people will read your article and come find me.” “You can write a piece saying [white supremacists] are cowards, and there still will be people who come over to their side,” Chideya told HuffPost. “That doesn’t mean you don’t do journalism ― you just do it as well as you can.” Good reporting on white supremacist movements will recognize that there is a range of people within any movement. “It’s a question of journalism: Not every story is about Derek Black,” she said, referring to a man The Washington Post profiled after he left the so-called alt-right movement. “Nor about the worst violent person in the movement.”

Jim Urquhart/Reuters A conservative protester yells during competing demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, on June 4, 2017.

If people were looking at these data points more, we would be talking about ways to combat this problem. Heidi Beirich

"If people were looking at these data points more, we would be talking about ways to combat this problem," Beirich said. "This leads to less public policy interest in domestic terrorism committed by white supremacists ― and allows Trump to minimize these threats. We should not leave him off the hook." After Saturday's attack by Islamist extremists in London, British Prime Minister Theresa May called for a new strategy on terror. Trump called on the courts to reinstate his travel ban on certain Muslim-majority countries ― a move that was roundly criticized. By contrast, after the Portland attack, Trump made no calls to change policy to prevent future attacks. "The facts and the context have to be put out there by media," Beirich said. "We need policies to address this."