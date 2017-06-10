Watch This Spider Crawl Out Of A Woman’s Ear, And Try Not To Wince

Her husband drove her to hospital, The Indian Express reports . Doctors looked inside her ear and confirmed a spider had made itself at home there.

The woman, identified only as Lekshmi L by local media, said she was taking a nap on her veranda in Karnataka when she woke up with an overwhelming pain in her head and a tingling sensation in her ear.

The creepy crawly was revealed during an inspection at Columbia Asia Hospital in Hebbal, the news service reports.

Video shows a tiny spider crawling out of a woman’s ear after she sought help for an extreme headache in southern India, according to SWNS TV, which uploaded to the footage to YouTube Friday.

“I was terrified as I could feel the movement of a creature in my ear,” the woman said, according to The Sun. “I couldn’t think of anything and was petrified when the doctor confirmed the presence of a spider in my ear.”

Dr. Santosh Shivaswamy at Columbia Asia Hospital stressed that it’s one thing to remove a foreign object from an ear canal and another to remove a living creature ― especially when the patient knows exactly what it is.

“When a living [creature] makes its way inside a human ear, the patient’s anxiety makes it difficult to continue the procedure,” she said, according to The Mirror.

Fortunately, the eight-legged squatter calmly left her ear on its own, as the video shows.

In other instances, the victim wasn’t as lucky.

In 2015, a spider was found weaving a web inside of a woman’s ear cavity in China. When doctors tried to remove it, the arachnid responded aggressively, causing her even more pain.

Then in 2014, writer Annie Stoltie wrote of how a beetle climbed into her ear while camping in the Adirondack Mountains with family.

The pain the creature caused her was described as “a full-body shock from my toes to my temples,” she wrote. “With every stab I saw a flash of light.”

H/T Mashable

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article described the spider as an insect.