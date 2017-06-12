11 Of The Funniest Responses To Hlaudi Motsoeneng's Guilty Verdict

Shame man. Hlaudi Motsoeneng just got a guilty verdict on Monday in his internal disciplinary hearing.
He was found guilty of bringing the SABC into disrepute and causing irreparable damage to the national broadcaster. Motseoeneg contravened the terms of his suspension by holding a press conference.
Remember that time he called a four-hour press briefing for journalists at the Garden Court In Milpark, Johannesburg? If you don't, here's a quick summary. Reporters gathered in a small room where the "Friends of Hlaudi" sang, danced and made speeches in support of Motsoeneng and his 90 percent policy. He took to the podium and rambled on for a looong time, criticising Krish Naidoo, an interim board member, as well as the ad-hoc committee tasked with investigating the former board.
The disciplinary hearing was reconvened on Friday and the chair of the hearings, Nazeer Cassim, has submitted his report to the SABC who are now tasked with making the announcement official. The SABC will hold a briefing at 3pm.
eNCA journalist Karyn Maughn tweeted that Motsoeneng and his lawyer had not received the disciplinary ruling as yet.
#HlaudiMotsoeneng lawyer says neither he nor Hlaudi have received the disciplinary ruling. "We are in the dark".— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) June 12, 2017
Social media users couldn't help but take the opportunity to poke fun at Motsoeneng.
He gone dude..... 😂😂😂😂and "that thing" too #HlaudiMotsoeneng pic.twitter.com/OUSItnvkq7— Balefentse Chokoe (@balefentse_C) June 12, 2017
#HlaudiMotsoeneng is found guilty? 😃 let me moon walk 💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/CjLNWbSQbX— Portia❤@🐝 (@Portiahabiba93) June 12, 2017
When you have to go job hunting, & the fact that you have no matric suddenly springs to mind #HlaudiMotsoeneng pic.twitter.com/nwnWwOAJQh— Lesedi Seatlholo (@lesedithegr8) June 12, 2017
The announcement is at 15:00 yet you all already know the answer? SA's live for files😂 shm bomaditaba🙆👏 #HlaudiMotsoeneng pic.twitter.com/byVLI4Jwaj— Amara (@zandy_thabethe) June 12, 2017
Joh #HlaudiMotsoeneng found guilty just because he got no matric, But Zuma is still President .. tjo!!! pic.twitter.com/rbd8fyDTn6— Tsholofelo M 🌸 (@Tsholofelo_Le) June 12, 2017
And to think #HlaudiMotsoeneng went through this as well😂 pic.twitter.com/NdWyWz7Y4S— Sikelela Matandela (@ForeverShakes) June 12, 2017
The work that #HlaudiMotsoeneng did at SABC 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/5Tl9fFhPjw— G.O.A.T.🌍ZA (@endlelo) June 12, 2017
#HlaudiMotsoeneng friends of Hlaudi be like "Say What" pic.twitter.com/OecJBFnb6m— Sonwabile Spayidile (@soso_deeep) June 12, 2017
Is this disciplinary hearing telling us that #HlaudiMotsoeneng does not have that thing? pic.twitter.com/al8yKlkCe9— Innocentia Danisile (@InnocentDansile) June 12, 2017
How Hlaudi feels when he keeps tryin to get reinstated at the SABC..Dnt feel bad Hlaudi even Proteas know how defeat feels #HlaudiMotsoeneng pic.twitter.com/rrVFMU2Sf2— CallMeDenton™ (@dee_ai89) June 12, 2017
Hlaudi Motsoeneng: ''Hlaudi will never have stress. I'm a different animal''.— thato patrick (@thatopatrick) June 12, 2017
SABC internal disciplinary hearing:#hlaudimotsoeneng pic.twitter.com/5DWJAfYfcR
Here's what we think Motsoeneng is probably thinking right now.