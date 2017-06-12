11 Of The Funniest Responses To Hlaudi Motsoeneng's Guilty Verdict

Shame man. Hlaudi Motsoeneng just got a guilty verdict on Monday in his internal disciplinary hearing.

He was found guilty of bringing the SABC into disrepute and causing irreparable damage to the national broadcaster. Motseoeneg contravened the terms of his suspension by holding a press conference.

Remember that time he called a four-hour press briefing for journalists at the Garden Court In Milpark, Johannesburg? If you don't, here's a quick summary. Reporters gathered in a small room where the "Friends of Hlaudi" sang, danced and made speeches in support of Motsoeneng and his 90 percent policy. He took to the podium and rambled on for a looong time, criticising Krish Naidoo, an interim board member, as well as the ad-hoc committee tasked with investigating the former board.

The disciplinary hearing was reconvened on Friday and the chair of the hearings, Nazeer Cassim, has submitted his report to the SABC who are now tasked with making the announcement official. The SABC will hold a briefing at 3pm.

eNCA journalist Karyn Maughn tweeted that Motsoeneng and his lawyer had not received the disciplinary ruling as yet.

#HlaudiMotsoeneng lawyer says neither he nor Hlaudi have received the disciplinary ruling. "We are in the dark". — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) June 12, 2017

Social media users couldn't help but take the opportunity to poke fun at Motsoeneng.

