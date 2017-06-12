Ben Ngubane Resigns As Eskom Chair

An Eskom logo is seen at the entrance of their head offices in Sunninghill, Sandton, February 24, 2016. South Africa's energy regulator Nersa said on Wednesday it had postponed a decision on tariffs charged by state-run power utility Eskom to March 1 from Feb 25 as it seeks further clarity on diesel costs.

Eskom chairperson Ben Ngubane has resigned with immediate effect.

News24 reported on Monday night that the announcement was made by Public Enterprises Minister, Lynne Browne.

Just in: Ben Ngubane, Eskom board chair, just "resigned", says minister Lynne Brown. @dailymaverick pic.twitter.com/RbafUjE7gy — Pauli Van Wyk (@PaulivW) June 12, 2017

"Dr Ngubane formally tendered his resignation, which I accept. I would like to thank Dr Ngubane for his contribution to turning Eskom around since the load shedding days of 2014/15, and wish him well in the future.

"To ensure continuity at Eskom, I have decided to appoint Mr Zethembe Khoza as interim chairperson until I am able to take new board appointments to Cabinet for approval," Brown reportedly said in a statement.

The controversial Eskom chair was named in the Gupta emails when it emerged that the Guptas had allegedly drafted the first public statement he made as chairperson of Eskom.

He was also accused of helping the Guptas buy Optimum mine. Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi alleged that former Eskom CEO, Brian Molefe and Ngubane attempted to bully him into blackmailing resources giant Glenore, to ensure that a Gupta-owned company could take control of the mine, and that Zuma had fired him for failing to comply.

Ngubane denied the allegations.

The reasons for Ngubane's resignation were unclear, but speculation abounded on social media as to whether or not he abandoned a sinking ship.

The #StateCapture edifice is cracking. Eskom's Ben Ngubane is packing his bags, we are told. Who's next to flee the sinking ship? pic.twitter.com/UEREJ4cc5W — Chris Vick (@chrisvick3) June 12, 2017

Ben Ngubane's resignation as Eishkom board chair is good but it's NOT a substitute for still holding him accountable. Many questions remain. pic.twitter.com/mlyD9nmt73 — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) June 12, 2017