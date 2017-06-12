Best Of HuffPost SA On 12 June: 9 Stories You Should Catch

1. The EFF released two letters which it says prove that Malusi Gigaba pushed through citizenship for the Guptas -- even though they didn't meet the requirements. The party says it will challenge the finance minister in court. Read here.

2. Is it farewell to Hlaudi Motsoeneng or will he find a way to make a comeback? The SABC has finally decided to sack its former COO in relation to a rambling, four-hour long press briefing.

3. Mathews Phosa accepted nominations to run for ANC president on Sunday. Here's five things you should know about the ANC stalwart. Watch here.

4. A Parliamentary inquiry into Eskom will start later in June. "For far too long good governance practices at Eskom have crumbled... while the Gupta mafia has pillaged public money at the utility and other public enterprises alike," said DA shadow minister of public enterprises, Natasha Mazzone. Read here.

5. Disgraced PR agency Bell Pottinger, accused of trying to manipulate public opinion with fake news to benefit Jacob Zuma and the Guptas, can hardly make a move these days. Every time it tries to spread the news, South Africans are on it. Read here.

6. Piers Morgan got slaughtered on social media for dissing Amber Rose for posting a nude. He tried to say men would be jailed for sharing such a picture. What a cheek! Read here.

7. Idols' Karabo Mogane gets personal and spills the beans on his new album. Watch here.

8. Helen Zille's flawed logic makes colonialism a requirement for progress, writes Chris Nortje. "At no point did South Korea have to invade South Africa and subjugate us to introduce Samsung to us." Read here.

9. Here are eight fantastic food bloggers to follow this Ramadan, offering flavours and ideas for the observance. Read here.