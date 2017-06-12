Cici Wishes To Walk Again While Arthur Mafokate Threatens To Reveal 'Explosive' Details About The Alleged Assault

L'vovo derrango celebrates receiving the 'Best Kwaito Album' from Arthur Mafokate during the 16th annual Metro FM Music Awards.

It does not seem like the drama and mystery surrounding of the assault of singer Cici, allegedly at the hands of boyfriend Arthur Mafokate, is about to end.

Real name Busisiwe Thwala, Cici recently laid a common assault charge against Mafokate at the Midrand Police Station.

Mafokate was arrested and subsequently released on R500 bail.

The arrest, however, was seemingly not the most dramatic part.

Former artist at Mafokate's record label 999, Thulisile Madihlaba, popularly known as Chomee, came to Mafokate's defence. She has been rumoured to be his partner before, which they both denied.

She told Sunday Sun that he was not "that kind of man".

"In fact, it's news to me that he's capable of lifting a hand to a woman. I am all for women's rights, all I'm asking is for people to wait for the courts to rule on the matter as everyone is innocent until proven guilty," she told the newspaper.

Madihlaba criticised senior politicians such as EFF leader Julius Malema for attacking Mafokate based on allegations.

Malema tweeted last week that he was waiting for the ANC Women's League to speak up on the allegations.

Waiting for @ANCWomensLeague statement on allegations of domestic violence against @MYANC mascot @ArthurMafokate... — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) June 4, 2017

"People should be aware of how dirty showbiz is. I was offered "goodies" to bad-mouth Mafokate when we fought," she told the publication.

She added: "But when all is said and done, Arthur is a very sweet man and a good father to his daughters".

Cici took to Instagram last week to share photos of her injuries with the #breakthesilence.

GUYS CICI JUST POSYED THIS AND HASHTAG #breakthesilience ??Whatsgoin on??Did her partner do this to her?If so pls can the law take its place pic.twitter.com/jkruDnmBYM — Babalwa Mneno (@barbiliscious) June 10, 2017

She said in one of the captions that she wishes to walk again.

Mafokate told Sunday Sun that he would reveal all the explosive details in due course.